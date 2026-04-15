Griffith Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Winner
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Seth Griffith is the Bakersfield Condors winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award, as selected by the club for his outstanding contributions to the Condorstown community. It is Griffith's first selection.
A two-year captain of the team, Griffith has been a leader on and off the ice for the team's community endeavors during the 2025-26 season. This year's teddy bear toss goal scorer, Griffith delivered thousands of bears to dozens of non-profits through the United Way in November. In December, he was the team's captain for KUZZ Cares for Kids at Christmas, bringing cheer and gifts for a family of nine in need over the holidays. In January, Griffith spearheaded a trip to the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield in partnership with Dignity Health to visit with families in the hospital and thank staff for their tireless work. In February, he was a champion for the team's Condors Fighting Cancer initiative, helping raise over $35,000 for local pediatric cancer warriors.
The franchise leader in scoring recently signed a two-year extension with the organization, keeping him in Condorstown through the 2028-29 season.
Griffith is now one of 32 finalists for the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood - Texas Stars
- Matthew Maggio Named 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for Bridgeport - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Enter Final Week of Season Seeking Playoff Spot - Hershey Bears
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2025-26 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Patrick Giles Named San Jose Barracuda 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Jorian Donovan Selected as Belleville Sens 2026 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Griffith Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Winner - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Honor Robidas with Top Awards - Chicago Wolves
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jarod Crespo to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Thomas Messineo to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Add Pair of Forwards from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kale Kessy Named Thunderbirds 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Acrisure Arena and Spotlight 29 Casino Expand Partnership with Premium Naming Rights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Amadeus Lombardi Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carson Bjarnason Named Phantoms' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Comets Nominate Ryan Schmelzer for the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Utica Comets
- Phil Kemp Named Penguins' Winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wiesblatt Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Riley Fiddler-Schultz Named Amerks' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Jacob Doty Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man on the Year - Ontario Reign
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced, Megna Named Colorado Eagles Team Winner - Colorado Eagles
- Grant Cruikshank Named Hershey Bears 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Jackson Dorrington Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mitch McLain Named Silver Knights 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Andrew Agozzino Named Roadrunners Man of the Year for 2025-26 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Brandon Halverson Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Name Matthew Phillips as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Griffith Named Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Team Photo Giveaway and Postgame Autograph Signing April 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Concludes 2025-26 Regular Season with Three Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bonk, Gaucher, Kolosov, McDonald, Richard Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ads Sign Marino, Strinden to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood - Texas Stars
- Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins to Conclude 30th Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg, D Theo Lindstein to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.