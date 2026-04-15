Griffith Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Winner

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Seth Griffith is the Bakersfield Condors winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award, as selected by the club for his outstanding contributions to the Condorstown community. It is Griffith's first selection.

A two-year captain of the team, Griffith has been a leader on and off the ice for the team's community endeavors during the 2025-26 season. This year's teddy bear toss goal scorer, Griffith delivered thousands of bears to dozens of non-profits through the United Way in November. In December, he was the team's captain for KUZZ Cares for Kids at Christmas, bringing cheer and gifts for a family of nine in need over the holidays. In January, Griffith spearheaded a trip to the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield in partnership with Dignity Health to visit with families in the hospital and thank staff for their tireless work. In February, he was a champion for the team's Condors Fighting Cancer initiative, helping raise over $35,000 for local pediatric cancer warriors.

The franchise leader in scoring recently signed a two-year extension with the organization, keeping him in Condorstown through the 2028-29 season.

Griffith is now one of 32 finalists for the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.







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