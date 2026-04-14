Carson Bjarnason Named Phantoms' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to announce that goaltender Carson Bjarnason has been named the team's winner of the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Lehigh Valley community during the 2025-26 season.

Bjarnason, 20, becomes just the second rookie in Lehigh Valley Phantoms history to receive the honor, joining defenseman Hunter McDonald who earned the recognition last season.

"Carson has embodied what it means to make a difference beyond the rink, and the way he has embraced the Lehigh Valley community this season has been nothing short of exceptional," said Phantoms Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jordan Cannon. "His authenticity, enthusiasm, and willingness to give his time have made a genuine impact on so many people, and he's quickly become a tremendous representative for our organization."

From the moment he arrived to the Phantoms, Bjarnason embraced the organization's commitment to community engagement, making a meaningful impact through his time, energy, and genuine connection with fans of all ages.

Throughout the season, the Carberry, Manitoba native made numerous appearances at Phantoms Youth hockey practices, where he helped inspire and encourage the next generation of players by sharing his experiences both on and off the ice. He also spent time at M.M. Seylar Elementary School, reading with students and answering questions about hockey, teamwork, and the path to becoming a professional athlete.

During the holiday season, Bjarnason volunteered at the Allentown Salvation Army, where he assisted in packaging toys donated through Toys for Tots to help bring joy to children and families throughout the community. He also took part in the Phantoms' annual Teddy Bear Toss delivery to Valley Youth House, supporting the distribution of donations to local youth in need.

In addition to his community outreach efforts, Bjarnason built strong connections with fans through postgame interactive sessions and a variety of additional appearances, further strengthening his presence within the Lehigh Valley community. His consistent involvement and engaging personality have made him a valued ambassador for the organization.

His willingness to give back and his enthusiasm for connecting with others have demonstrated a continued commitment to community involvement throughout the Lehigh Valley, leaving a meaningful and lasting impact in his rookie season.

"We're incredibly proud of the way Carson has represented our organization in the community," Cannon added. "His commitment, along with the support of the rest of our players, coaching staff, and the entire hockey operations group, has helped strengthen our community initiatives and create meaningful experiences all season long."

Bjarnason is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the league at a later date.







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