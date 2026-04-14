Jackson Dorrington Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack is proud to announce that defenseman Jackson Dorrington has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Greater Hartford community during the 2025-26 season.
As part of his community efforts, Dorrington took part in numerous school visits in the Greater Hartford area, both reading to students and doing question & answer sessions. Dorrington also participated in the club's efforts with CHR's (Community Health Resources) annual 'Adopt-A-Family' initiative during the holiday season. As part of the initiative, Wolf Pack players purchased gifts for families dealing with financial hardships during the holidays.
The native of North Reading, MA, also took part in the Wolf Pack's efforts with 'Boxes to Boots'. He assisted in the making of cards for Connecticut-based service men and women who are currently overseas. He was also part of the group of players who helped donate the items collected during the club's military drive at PeoplesBank Arena in November.
Dorrington also assisted with CHR's 'The Hub' during the Thanksgiving season. He and numerous teammates purchased food items that were donated to 'The Hub' to be used for food bags for families dealing with financial hardships.
Dorrington is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
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