Acrisure Arena and Spotlight 29 Casino Expand Partnership with Premium Naming Rights
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Acrisure Arena today announced that its premium seating level has officially been renamed the Spotlight 29 Premium Level, expanding its longstanding partnership with founding partner Spotlight 29 Casino.
Shining a "Spotlight" on the first-class premium experience, the Spotlight 29 Premium Level encompasses Acrisure Arena's luxury suites and premium hospitality spaces, offering guests an elevated experience for Firebirds home games, special events, and world-class concerts. The naming rights designation further integrates Spotlight 29's brand into one of the most exclusive areas of the venue.
The announcement took place in conjunction with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted on the Premium Level overlooking the Arena bowl, highlighting the elevated fan experience and the continued investment in the Coachella Valley entertainment landscape by founding partner, Spotlight 29 Casino. This integration focuses on growth of an existing partnership and the shared commitment to bringing world-class sports and entertainment to the Coachella Valley.
"This is a natural next step in what has already been a tremendous partnership," said John Page, SVP of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Spotlight 29 has been an incredible supporter of our organization and the community from day one, and we're proud to expand that relationship in a way that enhances the experience for our guests."
As a founding partner of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Spotlight 29 Casino has played an active role in supporting major events, community initiatives, and the continued growth of live entertainment in the region. The addition of the Spotlight 29 Premium Level reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality experiences to fans across the Coachella Valley.
"The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is a proud Founding Partner, enhancing our ongoing investment with the "Spotlight 29 Premium Level," says George Nicholas Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. "The Tribe is committed to our Coachella Valley residents and surrounding communities to ensure the longevity of a top tier arena facility where we all enjoy our Championship AHL, Coachella Valley Firebirds franchise, Class "A" entertainment and artists in our backyard where we would otherwise have to travel hours to enjoy. We now can stay local and enjoy them in minutes. On behalf of Chairman Darrell Mike and the Tribe, we want to thank the Oak View Group in seeing the potential for our Coachella Valley and making the commitment to our community through their efforts."
The Spotlight 29 Premium Level naming rights are effective immediately and will be featured across all Acrisure Arena events moving forward.
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