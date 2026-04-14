Wolves Honor Robidas with Top Awards
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves on Tuesday honored forward Justin Robidas with a pair of prestigious awards for his efforts to help others in the Chicagoland area.
The 23-year-old Robidas captured the organizations' highest honor, the 2026 Dan Snyder Man of the Year award.
Each season, a Wolves player receives the award in memory of Snyder, who passed away Oct. 5, 2003 at the age of 25 after suffering injuries in a car accident. During his two seasons with the Wolves, Snyder set the standard for community service with his tireless commitment to Chicago-area people and charities.
In addition, the Wolves announced that Robidas is the team's winner of 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award. The recipient is selected by his respective club for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the '25-26 season.
The Plano, Texas, native is engaged in a myriad of Wolves charitable initiatives, including spending time with fans and raising money during the organization's "Night With the Pack" event as well as participating in its "Adopt-A-Dog" and "Read to Succeed" programs. During his two seasons with the Wolves, Robidas has also helped raise thousands of dollars through the team's "Score For Charity" program.
Robidas' biggest impact has been establishing the "Robidas' Rising Stars" program that has touched the lives of those less fortunate than him.
Throughout the season, the program enables one family or individual from an underserved community to experience VIP treatment at a Wolves game. The behind-the-scenes experience includes tickets to a game, an exclusive meet-and-greet with Robidas and a tour of the Wolves dressing room.
Robidas is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.
The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
Up next: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).
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