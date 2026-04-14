Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jarod Crespo to ATO

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), along with General Manager Joe Will, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jarod Crespo to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

Crespo, 23, just concluded his final season at Penn State, where he served as an alternate captain, totaling career bests in games played (37), goals (5), assists (12), and points (17).

Over his four years in Happy Valley, the native of Eastampton Township, NJ skated in 141 games, notching 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) and 91 penalty minutes.

Prior to his college career, the six-foot, 190-pound right-shot defenseman spent two years in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2020-22.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.