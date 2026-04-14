Grant Cruikshank Named Hershey Bears 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are proud to announce that forward Grant Cruikshank has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hershey and Central Pennsylvania communities during the 2025-26 season.

"We are honored to name Grant Cruikshank our Hershey Bears IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year," said Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "Grant has made such a powerful impact in our local community. He is a selfless person who cares deeply about helping others. The joy and smiles that No. 19 has brought to countless children and people during times of need are a testament to his character. I congratulate Grant on this well-deserved honor, and we're thrilled to have a person of his integrity representing our organization and earning this prestigious award."

A leader of the team's Hershey Bears Cares community program, when Cruikshank joined the team, he introduced the organization to Triumph Together, a nonprofit that connects professional and collegiate athletes with kids at local hospitals. Through this initiative, he has welcomed numerous kids to a Bears game where they and their families enjoy VIP treatment, including time on the bench during warm-ups, dinner in a suite, signed memorabilia, and a meet-and-greet after the game.

Cruikshank participated in nearly every community event presented to the team, including visits to Penn State Health Golisano Children's Hospital, where he is a staff and patient favorite. From playing charades and bingo, to visiting patients in their rooms or on the pediatric oncology unit, Cruikshank brings a smile everywhere he goes.

His impact on the local community is far-reaching. During the season, he joined several of his teammates to deliver tickets to members of the military at a local base. He was front and center on a float during a local Halloween parade and enthusiastically participated in a kids' press conference, making each young fan feel special.

Being a Hershey Bear means honoring the legacy of the club's founder, Milton S. Hershey. An innovator and chocolatier, Mr. Hershey was above all, a philanthropist. Hershey players learn about Mr. Hershey's greatest legacy: founding Milton Hershey School with his wife, Catherine. Annually, the team practices at the School's outdoor rink and has lunch with dozens of middle and high school student athletes. Cruikshank participated in events at the elementary school, where he connected with students by giving them plush toys from the club's world-famous Teddy Bear Toss or by spreading holiday cheer by playing floor hockey in a Santa hat and jersey during third-grade gym class.

A member of the Bears since 2024, Cruikshank is the first player to sign up for community events. He encourages his teammates to join him, setting a great precedent and making the Hershey Bears Cares program prominent.

Cruikshank is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star, who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The Yanick Dupré Memorial Award winner will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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