Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg, D Theo Lindstein to T-Birds

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Theo Lindstein and forward Otto Stenberg to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lindstein, 21, dressed in 17 games for the Blues this season, posting four points (two goals, two assists) and six penalty minutes. The Gävle, Sweden, native has also made 56 appearances for the Thunderbirds, recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and 18 penalty minutes. Lindstein was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Stenberg, 20, appeared in 32 games for the Blues this season, logging 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and five penalty minutes. The Stenungsund, Sweden, native has also dressed in 33 games for the Thunderbirds, tallying 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and six penalty minutes. Stenberg was drafted by the Blues in the first round (25th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The T-Birds host the Phantoms for a massive game on Wednesday night inside the MassMutual Center. Springfield would clinch its berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a regulation win over Lehigh Valley. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.