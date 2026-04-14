Jacob Doty Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man on the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Tuesday that Jacob Doty has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2025-26 season.

Jacob and his wife Jessica founded Unit 37, a charitable organization they launched with the mission of supporting children and families facing some of life's most difficult moments. Unit 37 raises funds and awareness for families with infants in Neonatal Intensive Care Units, offering both financial support and emotional encouragement during critical times. Jacob himself was born at 28 weeks weighing only 2lbs, 11oz, spending over a month in the hospital. Jacob's own son Dallas spent a few weeks in the NICU as well. Through his vision and dedication, Jacob has created a meaningful and lasting resource that brings comfort, hope, and tangible support to those who need it most.

With Unit 37, Jacob collaborated with Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club, Hope Reigns, and the Ontario Reign to design t-shirts and pucks that have sold outs, with all proceeds benefiting NICUs in the Inland Empire.

In addition to his work with Unit 37, Jacob consistently dedicates his time and energy to a wide range of community initiatives. He participates in Hope Reigns Adopt-a-Family programs, personally helping families during the holidays and throughout the year. He regularly reads to children at local schools, encouraging literacy, connection, and being a positive role model. Jacob also frequently visits children's hospitals, offering joy and support to young patients and their families, and has volunteered his time to build bicycles for children in need, ensuring that kids can experience the simple happiness and freedom of receiving a bike.

Doty is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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