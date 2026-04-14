Barracuda Sign Defenseman Thomas Messineo to ATO

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), along with General Manager Joe Will, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Thomas Messineo to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Messineo, 23, has played in three games this season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks following his final season of college hockey at UConn, where he appeared in 38 games, notching seven points (two goals, five assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating.

Over his four years with the Huskies, the native of Westwood, Mass., skated in 148 games, totaling 34 points (three goals, 31 assists), 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-56 rating.

Before his collegiate career, the 6-foot, 190-pound lefty spent one season in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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