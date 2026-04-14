Andrew Agozzino Named Roadrunners Man of the Year for 2025-26 Season

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners are proud to announce that Andrew Agozzino has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Tucson community during the 2025-26 season.

Agozzino is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, which honors the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The award is named after former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star Yanick Dupré, who passed away in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

As an alternate captain, Agozzino has embraced a leadership role that extends well beyond the rink and has played a major part in the team's community initiatives.

This season, the Roadrunners partnered with the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation to help launch Shott's Tots in Tucson. Shott's Tots is a Learn to Play hockey program in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA and USA Hockey, that provides equipment, coaching and opportunities for kids ages 4-10 to take their first steps in the sport.

Agozzino helped lead an entire Shott's Tots Learn to Play session, working closely with several youth participants. Originally scheduled to make a brief appearance, he remained on the ice for the full duration of the practice - despite having a game later that night against the Ontario Reign.

His commitment to the community was also evident through his involvement with Arby's Cares and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Arby's Cares is the charitable arm of Irish Beef, the Southern Arizona franchisee of Arby's, and has raised more than $1 million for local nonprofits since 2018. Candlelighters is a parent-advised nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial support for families facing childhood cancer.

When presented with an opportunity to participate in an event supporting children battling cancer, Agozzino immediately volunteered and encouraged other teammates to join him. Together, they helped create a memorable experience for the children, with players having their hair cut, colored and even sprayed with glitter.

Agozzino's participation helped create lasting memories for families facing difficult circumstances and reflected his commitment to using his platform to make a difference off the ice.

He also inspired the community at the start of the season while with the Utah Mammoth, where he earned a spot on an NHL Opening Night roster for the first time in his career. At age 34, Agozzino became just the seventh NHL player - and fifth undrafted - in the past 30 years to make his team's season-opening lineup for the first time at age 34 or older (per Utah Mammoth PR).

This marks Agozzino's second IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year nomination after previously earning the honor with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2022-23 season. He also becomes the seventh Roadrunners player in franchise history to be selected.

All-Time Roadrunners Yanick Dupré Memorial Award Nominees

2025-26: Andrew Agozzino

2024-25: Curtis Douglas

2023-24: Cameron Hebig

2022-23: Bokondji Imama

2021-22: Bokondji Imama

2020-21: Athletic trainers of all 31 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Roadrunners Head Athletic Trainer Bill Nervig)

2019-20: Hudson Fasching

2018-19: Dakota Mermis

2017-18: Dakota Mermis

2016-17: Brandon Burlon







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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