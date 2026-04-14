Bears Add Pair of Forwards from South Carolina

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today a pair of transactions involving the club and its affiliates, the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Washington has re-assigned forward Ludwig Persson from South Carolina to Hershey, while the Bears have recalled forward Simon Pinard from South Carolina.

Persson, 22, has appeared in seven games with Hershey this season, logging one assist. With South Carolina, he has scored 21 points (8g, 13a) in 39 games.

The native of Gothenburg, Sweden was selected by the Capitals in the third round, 85th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Pinard, 24, has skated in three games with Hershey this season, recording one assist. He made his Hershey debut on Nov. 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and registered his first point as a Bear the following day versus Laval.

He leads South Carolina in scoring with 69 points (28g, 41a), a mark tied for fifth in the ECHL. His nine game-winning goals rank second in the ECHL.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they conclude their eight-game road trip against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.