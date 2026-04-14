Comets Nominate Ryan Schmelzer for the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets are proud to announce that Ryan Schmelzer has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2025-26 season.

An eighth-year pro and currently in his fifth season with Utica, Schmelzer exemplifies what it means to be a Comet both on and off the ice. The Buffalo, New York native has worn the 'C' his entire career in Utica, making him the longest tenured captain in franchise history. In addition to laying it on the line each and every game, Ryan is also a fan favorite off the ice and has led by example in terms of his involvement in the community throughout his time with the Comets.

This season, Ryan led an appearance at Bradley Elementary School where he educated students about standing up against bullying as part of the Comets' "Cool to Be Kind" program presented by Utica National Insurance Group, played an active role in the Comets' annual Turkey Drive at the Rescue Mission of Utica where he provided meals for people in need, and was heavily involved in buying gifts at Target for families in need during the holidays. Ryan always made himself available during the year for player meet-and-greets and delivered a heartfelt message to fans thanking them for their ongoing support at our kick-off event before the season. He connected personally with one fan in particular during the season, Allison Eastman, signing a jersey for her with a special message that said "Keep Fighting" as she battled through a disease known as neurofibromatosis.

Ryan is not the only one in the Schmelzer family involved in supporting the team and community. His wife, Jaclyn, makes protein balls and other baked goods throughout the season which are sold on the concourse during Comets games with the proceeds going to the organization's nonprofit arm, The Save of the Day Foundation.

Schmelzer is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears' forward and AHL All-Star who passed away in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the AHL later this month.

The Comets will host the Providence Bruins in their final game of the regular season on Fan Appreciation Night this Friday, April 17th at 7 p.m. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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