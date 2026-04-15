Jorian Donovan Selected as Belleville Sens 2026 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that defenceman Jorian Donovan has been selected as the team's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2025-26 season.

The AHL Man of the Year award recognizes players who have demonstrated a strong commitment to community service and charitable involvement, making a positive impact both on and off the ice.

Since arriving in Belleville, Donovan has quickly established himself as a dedicated and enthusiastic presence in the community. Donovan sets an example for our group as a regular participant in team-led community appearances and has consistently gone above and beyond to connect with fans and give back.

This season specifically, Donovan has shown a genuine passion for engaging with young fans through school visits, minor hockey practices, and in-game activations, always taking extra time to speak with students and budding players and share his experiences both in hockey and in life. Also a regular participant in the club's media outreach programs, Jorian's approachable nature and willingness to make meaningful connections have made him a favourite among fans and community partners alike.

Donovan's on-ice contributions were also rewarded with his first recalls to the Ottawa Senators and first two National Hockey League games, making his NHL debut for the Sens on March 24, 2026, in Detroit and suiting up again a couple of days later at home to Pittsburgh.

"He's always volunteering first in line to go (participate in the community), and you see the way he interacts with kids in warm-up, or around the rink, or in the community," said Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell, who also coached Donovan in the Ontario Hockey League. "He's got a great personality, and he's a high character kid."

"You can see how much Jorian enjoys giving back," said Belleville Senators Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "He brings great energy to every appearance and makes people feel valued. That kind of authenticity is what this award is all about, and what makes him connect so well with fans right across 613 Country."

Originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Calgary, Alberta native continues to develop both as a player and as a leader within the organization.

As the Belleville Senators' nominee, Donovan is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.

The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League in the coming weeks.

For more information on the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, visit theahl.com.

Single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in the 2025-26 regular season are on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are also on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Gifting' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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