Matthew Maggio Named 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for Bridgeport
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to nominate Matthew Maggio for the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes American Hockey League players for their outstanding contributions to the community. Since arriving in Bridgeport, Maggio has embraced the organization's commitment to giving back and has become a dependable and enthusiastic presence in community outreach efforts throughout the season. Whether visiting local libraries as part of youth reading initiatives, helping pack food at area shelters, or spending time with children and families at local hospitals, Maggio has consistently represented the Bridgeport Islanders with compassion, humility, and professionalism.
A native of Tecumseh, Ontario, Maggio was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft following a standout junior career that included winning the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player in 2022-23 after posting 54 goals and 111 points with the Windsor Spitfires. Since turning pro, he has continued to grow both on and off the ice. After recording 27 points in 61 games as a rookie in 2023-24, Maggio has remained a valued member of the Bridgeport Islanders organization, bringing the same energy and dedication to the community that he brings to the rink each day. The organization is honored to recognize him as a player who exemplifies what it means to make a positive impact beyond the game.
The Isles are back in action Wednesday in Hartford to battle the Wolf Pack on the road at 6:30 PM.
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026
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