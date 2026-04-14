Kale Kessy Named Thunderbirds 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that Kale Kessy has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his oustanding contributions to the Springfield and Western Mass communities during the 2025-26 season. This marks the third time the veteran forward has earned the honor; Kessy also earned Hershey's Man of the Year honors in 2019-20 and Iowa's Man of the Year distinction in 2023-24.
The 33-year-old Kessy was a mainstay in the Springfield community throughout the Thunderbirds' season, consistently going above and beyond to make a meaningful impact off the ice. He was a prominent figure in the team's reading initiative, Boomer's Reading Club, which met six times throughout the course of the year at different branches of the Springfield City Library system. Each visit featured engaging storytime readings to young T-Birds fans and energetic readers, along with interactive activities and a lively question-and-answer session that allowed children to connect with a professional athlete in a personal and memorable way.
Kessy also helped create lasting memories for young fans around the rink, participating in multiple youth hockey practices across the surrounding community. Whether offering encouragement, sharing tips, or simply taking time to skate alongside aspiring players, he played a hands-on role in helping to foster a lifelong love of the sport and inspire the next generation of hockey stars.
Away from the spotlight, Kessy's impact was just as profound. He helped open up the Thunderbirds locker room for a special behind-the-scenes tour of the facilities for a young Thunderbirds fan and Shriner's Children's patient who had endured a grueling surgery during the year. The experience provided not only a moment of joy and escape, but also a powerful reminder of the positive influence athletes can have within their community.
Kessy is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
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