Ads Sign Marino, Strinden to AHL Deals

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Marino to a two-year AHL contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. In addition, the Ads have signed forward Ben Strinden to an Amateur Contract (ATO) for the remainder of this season and a two-year AHL contract beginning with the 2026-27 campaign.

Marino, who serves as Alternate Captain for Milwaukee, has collected six goals and a career-high nine assists for 15 points while skating in 66 games for the Ads this season and is tops on the club with 164 penalty minutes. Last year, the Niagara Falls, ON native set career bests with nine goals and 17 points, while also topping the team with 152 PIMs.

Prior to joining the Admirals Marino spent parts of two seasons as member of the Chicago Wolves where he helped them capture the Calder Cup in 2022. Overall he shows 42 points (18g-24a) in 271 career AHL games with the Admirals, Wolves, and the Henderson Silver Knights.

Strinden joins the Ads after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of North Dakota. In 2025-26 he was tied for second on the team in scoring with 35 points (15g-20a) and helped the Fighting Hawks to the NCHC Regular Season Title and a berth in the Frozen Four. For his efforts he was selected as a Second Team NCHC All-Star.

A native of Fargo, ND, Strinden was a seventh-round pick of the Predators in the 2022 entry draft. He completed his college career with 72 points (26g-40a) and a +32 rating while skating in 137 contests. He also played two years of junior hockey with Muskegon of the USHL, collecting 26 goals and 40 assists for 66 points in 84 games.

Milwaukee will close the regular season next weekend with their final home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm, followed by a pair of games in Chicago to finish the regular season.







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