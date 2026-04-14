Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in Community

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers are proud to announce that Ben Steeves has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Charlotte community during the 2025-26 season.

This is the second consecutive year Steeves has won this award.

Steeves led the way when it comes to volunteering for community events this season. He helped raise money for local military charity The Independence Fund through an event at Pilot Brewing, he delivered toys during the holiday season to kids at Hemby Children's Hospital as part of the Novant Health Community Captains program and he competed in the Chopped Challenge charity cooking competition. He also volunteered alongside his teammates at Classroom Central, a local nonprofit that provides free resources for teachers and students, and connected with a young fan with epilepsy - gifting her a signed jersey and stick.

Steeves is now one of 32 finalists to become the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year, to whom the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award is presented.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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