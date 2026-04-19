Checkers to Face Springfield in First Round of Playoffs
Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Checkers are set to play the Springfield Thunderbirds in the first round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The entirety of the best-of-three series will be played at Bojangles Coliseum beginning on Wednesday, April 22.
Game 1: Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.*
*if necessary
Individual tickets for all three games are now on sale at charlottecheckers.com. Playoff packages, which offer the best savings throughout the postseason, are also available now. For assistance fans can reach out to the Checkers ticket staff at 704-342-4423.
The Checkers are headed to the postseason for the eighth consecutive season and as the third seed in the Atlantic Division will face the sixth seed Thunderbirds. Charlotte won the season series against Springfield with a 6-2-0-0 record.
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