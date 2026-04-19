T-Birds to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will begin their quest for the Calder Cup against the Charlotte Checkers in the best-of-3 First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Springfield will be the #6 seed in the Atlantic Division and take on the #3 seeds from Charlotte.
All games in this First Round series will be played inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte; the full series schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Wednesday, April 22 @ Bojangles Coliseum, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, April 24 @ Bojangles Coliseum*, 7:00 p.m.
Game 3**: Saturday, April 25 @ Bojangles Coliseum, 7:00 p.m.
*Springfield will receive the customary home team "last line change" in Game 2, despite being listed as the away team on the schedule
**Game 3 only will be played if necessary
This marks the second time the T-Birds and Checkers will meet in the Calder Cup Playoffs, as the two clubs previously squared off in the 2022 Atlantic Division Finals. In that series, Springfield swept the Checkers in three straight games en route to a berth in the Calder Cup Finals.
The defending Eastern Conference champions, Charlotte enters the postseason after boasting a regular season record of 44-23-5-0. The Checkers' head coach, Geordie Kinnear, was the Thunderbirds' first head coach and served in that role from 2016 until 2020.
The Checkers picked up wins in six of the eight regular season meetings between the teams and posted a mark of 3-1-0-0 against the T-Birds at Bojangles Coliseum. However, the T-Birds earned three of a possible four points in the two most recent meetings between the clubs on Feb. 27 (3-2 OTL) and Feb. 28 (5-1 W) inside the MassMutual Center. The two most recent contests were also the only two games played by Springfield against the Checkers since Steve Ott took over the reins as head coach on Jan. 20.
Springfield posted a record of 19-13-2-0 under Ott's leadership, helping the T-Birds overcome a 2-10-2-1 start to earn their second straight postseason berth and fourth in the last five years as the AHL affiliates of the St. Louis Blues.
All games of the First Round series can be seen on AHLTV powered by FloHockey and heard over the air on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and the iHeartRadio app.
Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Hammer Admirals 5-1 in Regular-Season Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Cossa and Postava Win AHL's Harry "Hap"Holmes Memorial Award - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids' Cossa, Postava Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Islanders Open Calder Cup Playoff at Home Tuesday against Hershey Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Opening Schedules Set for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division First Round Series vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers to Face Springfield in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Power Past Phantoms 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Berglund Scores his First in Season Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Rocket's Condotta Suspended One Game - AHL
- Bears Sign Jalen Luypen to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Geekie, Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Close Season with 5-4 Win over Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Close out Regular Season with OT Win - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
- T-Birds Hold off Pack to Win Regular Season Finale
- T-Birds Stumble Down Stretch in Hartford
- T-Birds Throttle Phantoms & Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth
- Kale Kessy Named Thunderbirds 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year