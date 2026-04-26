T-Birds to Face Top-Seeded Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals

Published on April 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, by virtue of their resilient come-from-behind series victory over the Charlotte Checkers in the First Round, have secured a matchup with the Providence Bruins in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

This marks the second straight year that the bitter rivals will meet in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Bruins eeked out a 2-1 series triumph over Springfield in the 2025 First Round meeting between the clubs.

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 @ Amica Mutual Pavilion - Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 @ Amica Mutual Pavilion - Sunday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 @ MassMutual Center - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 4* @ MassMutual Center - Thursday, May 7 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* @ Amica Mutual Pavilion - Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m.

*Games 4 & 5 only to be played if necessary*

Despite finishing 38 points below the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy winning Bruins during the regular season, the Thunderbirds proved to be a tough matchup for Providence in the regular season, with Springfield posting a 5-5-2-0 record in the 12 meetings between the rivals. The T-Birds were responsible for five of Providence's 16 regulation losses.

Springfield's defense and goaltending were particularly strong in the season series, keeping the high-powered Bruins attack to just 2.75 goals per game over a dozen matchups. 11 of the 12 meetings between the teams were determined by just one or two goals.

The T-Birds will have their hands full against back-to-back Baz Bastien Award winning Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro, who also captured the Les Cunningham Award as AHL Most Valuable Player for the 2025-26 season, posting a league-high 34 wins and league-best numbers for goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (.930). DiPietro went 5-1-0 in six starts against Springfield during the regular season.

All games of the series can be seen on AHLTV powered by FloHockey and heard over the air on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and the iHeartRadio app.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost; your payment card will only be charged for games played during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets for the Atlantic Division Semifinals are also available now.

In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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