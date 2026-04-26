Condors Can't Complete Comeback; Game 3 Sunday

Published on April 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors erased a two-goal deficit with goals 38 seconds apart in the third period, but could not find a game-winner and fell 5-4 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 2 of their first round series. A deciding Game 3 is tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Coachella Valley grabbed its first lead of the series on the power play midway through the opening frame when Eduard Sale's backhand bid beat the left pad of Condors netminder Matt Tomkins. The Firebirds outshot the Condors 7-4 in the frame.

The Firebirds extended the lead to 2-0 on a Jagger Firkus power-play goal at 2:34 of the second. Alec Regula (1st) would answer on a Condors power play to pull within one at 2-1 three minutes later. Mitchell Stephens restored the two-goal cushion off a two-on-one rush, the first even strength goal of the game, at 14:10 of the period.

Quinn Hutson (2nd) on the power play cut the lead in half at 3-2 early in the third period. However, the Firebirds took advantage of a fumbled puck off a point shot to make it 4-2. With under nine minutes remaining Atro Leppanen (1st) and Riley Stillman (2nd) scored 38 seconds apart to tie it up at 4-4. However, Oscar Fiskar Molgaard's second of the period from the high slot gave the Firebirds the lead for good at 5-4.

Poulin has four points in the two games of the series. Viljami Marjala has four assists in the series.

The Condors have scored 10 goals on 38 shots against Nikke Kokko in the series.

GAME 3 TOMORROW

There will be a deciding Game 3 tomorrow at 5 p.m. in Palm Desert. Catch the game on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio and AHLTV on FloHockey. The winner will play Ontario in the Pacific Division Semifinals.







American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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