Ontario Reign 2025-26 Five Season Takeaways

Published on April 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







It was a historic season in the American Hockey League for the Ontario Reign who set multiple team records on their way to capture their second ever Pacific Division Regular season title. With a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs the Reign now play the waiting game to see who they will face in the Pacific Division Semifinals. In the meantime, let's look back at five takeaways from the Reign's regular season.

1) RECORD SETTING

It was a record setting season for Ontario in multiple different categories. The Reign finished the regular season with an overall record of 47-20-3-2 eclipsing their previous season high mark of 44 wins set back during the 2015-16 season, the same season Ontario won the Pacific Division regular season championship. Win number 45 came in the 69th game of the season when Ontario defeated Coachella Valley 4-1 at Toyota Arena on April 10th when Hampton Sluknsky made his professional debut making 21 saves in net.

The Reign finished the regular season with 99 points, six more their previous high of 93 in 2015-16. Their winning percentage of 0.688 this season was also a franchise high just tabbing ahead of their 0.684 mark in 2015-16.

Ontario set a franchise record with 26 home victories finishing with a 26-6-2-2 record at Toyota Arena. Their previous record for home wins was 23 during the 2021-22 campaign where they finished 23-5-4-2.

The Reign had a point streak of 11 games from Feb.18-Mar.18 posting a record of 8-0-2-1, passing their mark of 10 games which they had done so three times in franchise history.

2) CONSISTENCY

The name of the game this season for the Reign was their consistent play. The Reign's longest win streak of the season was seven games from Feb.18-Mar. 8 as they had five sperate occasions during the year where they won four or more games in a row. Ontario's longest losing streak of the season was three games from Mar.11-Mar.14 where they went 0-0-2-1. In fact, the Reign only lost back-to-back games in regulation three times this year while having just five losing streaks of three games or fewer.

3) BY COMMITTEE

Ontario did not have a skater inside the top 20-point scorers in the AHL, top 10 goal getters, or top 10 assist getters. Instead, the Reign had eight skaters record 30 or more points, 11 skaters hit double digits in goals, and 16 record double digits in assists. Martin Chromiak led the club with 28 goals while Nikita Alexandrov paced the way with 40 assists as each skater posted 56 points, tied for the team lead. The team used 36 different players during the regular season including 20 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goaltenders.

4) GOALTENDING

The Reign finished the season fourth in the league with a goals against average of 2.60 giving up just 187 goals in 72 games.

In terms of the goaltending department, Pheonix Copley led all netminders with 33 appearances posting a 21-11-1 record with a 2.59 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The veteran won his final five games holding a 1.00 GAA, .961 SV%, making 122 saves on 127 shots including a 23 save shutout performance in a 7-0 win at Coachella Valley on Apr. 1. After going just 11-10-0 in his first 21 games with a 2.94 GAA and .893 SV%, Copley posted a 10-1-1 record in his final 12 appearances with a 1.99 GAA and .918 SV%.

Erik Portillo finished second on the squad with 30 appearances holding a 18-7-3 record with a 2.45 GAA and .907 SV%. He suffered an injury on Nov. 12 which sidelined him for 17 straight games before posting a 19 save shutout in a 3-0 win at Iowa in his first appearance back on Jan. 4. Portillo won 10 straight decisions from Oct.26-Jan.28 and went 15-2-0 from Oct.26-Mar.8 with a 2.22 GAA and .916 SV%. He went 2-4-1-1 in his final eight games from Mar.11-Apr.18 with a 2.76 GAA and .902 SV%.

Hampton Slukynsky joined the team on Apr. 2 signing an ATO after signing his three-year entry-level contract with the Kings out of Western Michigan. He made 21 saves on 22 shots in his professional debut on Apr. 10 in a 4-1 win vs. Coachella Valley and then stopped 23 of 24 shots seven days later in a 4-1 win vs. San Diego.

Isaiah Saville spent most of the season in the ECHL with Greenville but had impressive numbers in his eight appearances for Ontario posting a 6-1-1 record with a 1.91 GAA and .916 SV 5 including a 19 save shutout on Dec. 17 in a 4-0 win at Bakersfield. Mattias Sholl allowed four goals on 25 shots in his lone appearance on Dec. 21, a 6-3 loss vs. San Jose.

5) SPECIAL TEAMS

Ontario finished inside the top 10 in both power-play and penalty kill for the second time in franchise history.

On the man advantage they finished eighth in the AHL, fourth in the Pacific, going 53-for-250, 21.2%. Martin Chromiak led the charge with 12 power-play scores and 24 points as his 12 power-play tallies tied for fourth in the league. The Reign held a 31-9-1 record when scoring a power-play goal while going 9-2-0 when tallying two or more in one game. They finished the year notching a power-play goal in nine of their last 11 games, 11-for-39, from Mar.25-Apr.18 after going seven straight games from Mar.6-20 without a man advantage tally, 0-for-15, their longest drought of the year. The longest power-play goal streak for Ontario was six games from Apr.1-Apr.17 going 7-for-22.

The Reign finished 12th on home ice on the man advantage going 26-for-132, 19.7%, holding a 18-2-1 record when scoring a power-play goal at Toyota Arena while having the sixth best power-play on the road going 27-for-118, 22.9% on the road.

Ontario finished with the best penalty kill in the Pacific Division, fifth in the AHL, allowing just 35 goals against on 221 short-handed deficits, good for 84.2%. Their road penalty kill of 86.7% led all teams in the AHL while they were 15th on home ice at 81.9%. There were four months during the season that they were 85% or better on the penalty kill including a 90.7% mark in January, 39-for-43.







American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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