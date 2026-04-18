Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Abbotsford

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (47-19-3-2) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (26-37-4-3)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #72/72

WHEN: Saturday, April 18 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign wrap up the regular season tonight looking to eclipse 100 points for the first time in franchise history hosting the Abbotsford Canucks.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO:

- The Reign have won six straight games outscoring their opponents 26-8 dating back to a 7-0 shutout win in Coachella Valley on April 1st. Ontario is averaging 33.83 shots for over their last six games having hit 30 or more five times while holding their opponents to just an average of 24.67. Prior to their six-game win streak Ontario went 3-3-2-1 from Mar.11-Mar.28 scoring just 21 goals in the nine games.

- A win tonight would tie the longest win streak of the season at seven games, from Feb.18-Mar.6 which began with a 4-2 win vs. Abbotsford in Ontario on Feb. 18. During that seven game win streak the Reign outscored their opponents 27-14.

- Ontario has collected a point in 19 of their last 22 games, 16-3-2-1, dating back to Feb. 18.

- The Reign are tied for second in the AHL with 26 home victories posting a 26-5-2-2 record and have points in 13 straight, 10-0-1-1, having won seven straight. They have not lost on home ice in regulation since a 5-1 defeat vs. Coachella Valley on Feb. 1.

- Ontario has a power-play goal in six straight games, 7-for-22, their longest streak of the season. The Reign now have a power-play marker in nine of their last 10 games, 11-for-34, from Mar.25-Apr.17, after going seven straight games from Mar.6-Mar.20 without a man advantage tally, 0-for-15. They're 31-9-1 when scoring one power-play goal in a game this season and 17-2-1 when on home ice. The Reign have allowed a power-play goal against in nine of their last 12 games, 34-for-42.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ABBOTSFORD:

- The Canucks hold the second worst record in the AHL at 26-37-4-3 but have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their last six games.

- Abbotsford wraps up their season tomorrow in Coachella Valley.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 5-2-0 record vs. Abbotsford this season including a 3-0-0 mark at Toyota Arena. The Reign have outscored the Canucks 23-15 in the series as Glenn Gawdin paces the way offensively with seven points (3G, 4A) while Ben Berard leads the Canucks with five points (3G, 2A). Ontario is 5-for-17 on the power-play and 9-for-11 on the penalty kill.

Oct. 24, 2025: Ontario (5) at Abbotsford (2)

Oct. 26, 2025: Ontario (5) at Abbotsford (2)

Jan. 28, 2026: Ontario (5) vs. Abbotsford (2)

Feb. 14, 2026: Ontario (1) at Abbotsford (2)

Feb. 16, 2026: Ontario (3) at Abbotsford (5)

Feb. 18, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Abbotsford (2)

Mar. 18, 2026: Ontario (3) vs. Abbotsford (1)

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Pheonix Copley was recalled by the LA Kings earlier this morning. He has won five straight games making 122 saves on 127 shots during that span, 1.00 goals against average and .961 save percentage. He is 8-0-1 in his last nine games with a 1.64 GAA and .933 SV % and 10-1-1 in his last 12 with a 1.99 GAA and .918 SV%. Hampton Slukynsky made 23 saves on 24 shots last night having won his first two professional starts stopping 42 of 44 shots. Erik Portillo picked up his second straight win making 27 saves on 29 shots Saturday in Coachella Valley. For Abbotsford, Ty Young has started three straight games as he earned his second shutout of the season last Saturday making 24 saves in a 4-0 win at Calgary. Jiří Patera had started the previous three games, most recently making 28 saves on 30 shots in a 2-0 loss vs. Coachella Valley on Apr. 3.

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Martin Chromiak, Nikita Alexandrov (56)

Goals: Andre Lee (28)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (40)

Abbotsford

Points: Nils Åman (35)

Goals: Ben Berard (18)

Assists: Nils Åman (35)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 7th (3.34)

Goals Against: 3rd (2.61)

Power-Play: 8th (21.6%)

Penalty Kill: 5th (84.3%)

Abbotsford

Goals For: 32nd (2.39)

Goals Against: 26th (3.31)

Power-Play: 12th (19.6%)

Penalty Kill: 32nd (75.6%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ontario

Martin Chromiak has six points (3G, 3A) in his last four games, 13 points (8G, 5A) in his last 11, and 20 points (13G, 7A) in his last 21.

Kenny Connors has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last seven games and 11 points (6G, 5A) in his last 13.

Glenn Gawdin has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last nine games and 13 points (6G, 7A) in his last 16.

Nikita Alexandrov has eight points (4G, 4A) in his last five games, 11 points (4G, 7A) in his last nine, and 14 points (5G, 9A) in his last 13.

Cole Guttman has 11 points (4G, 7A) in his last 10 games.

Logan Brown has nine points (1G, 8A) in his last 10 games.

Abbotsford

Danila Klimovich has four goals in his last six games.

Arshdeep Bains has four points (2G, 4A) in his last seven games.

Ben Berard has five goals in his last six games.

Bennett Schimek has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last five games.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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