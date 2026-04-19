Condors to Host Game 1 Thursday; Series Set

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors are Claws Out for the Calder Cup! As the 5 seed, the Condors will face the 4 seed Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-3 (1-2) format. Bakersfield hosts Game 1 of the series on Thursday. A full first round schedule is listed below with tickets and playoff passes on sale now!

(5) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS vs (4) COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (best-of-3)

GAME 1: Thursday, April 23: Coachella Valley @ BAKERSFIELD (Dignity Health Arena), 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Saturday, April 25: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, April 26: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 5 p.m.*

*-if necessary

All games, all rounds will be carried live on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV on FloHockey.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE: Purchase your Playoff Passes for the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run. Passes come as eight ticket flex vouchers to be used for any games of any round.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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