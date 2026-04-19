Wolves to Face Stars in Postseason Showdown

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-While the Wolves were defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 3-0 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena, Chicago learned its initial opponent for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Wolves, who have been locked into second place in the Central Division, will face the Texas Stars in the Division Semifinals. The Stars decided their fate Saturday night when they topped the Rockford IceHogs 5-1 at home. That kept Texas in third place to set up a best-of-five showdown with the Wolves, who will begin their quest for a sixth league championship.

The Wolves finished 1-6-0-1 against the Stars during the regular season with Texas holding a 32-22 advantage in goals.

Felix Unger Sorum led the Wolves in scoring during the eight regular-season meetings with 12 points off two goals and 10 assists. Noel Gunler paced the Wolves with four goals.

Matthew Seminoff (four goals, six assists) and Harrison Scott (five goals) were the top producers for the Stars against the Wolves.

Central Division Semifinals Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, April 28, 7 p.m., HEB Center

Game 2: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., HEB Center

Game 3: Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena (if necessary)

Game 5: Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena (if necessary)

Tickets for the Wolves' Central Division Semifinals series against the Texas Stars are now on sale at www.chicagowolves.com.

During the Wolves' triumph over the Admirals on Saturday night in the penultimate game of the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season, Viktor Neuchev and Blake Biondi scored while Amir Miftakhov made 20 saves to record his second shutout of the season. Evan Vierling added an empty-net goal as well.

Chicago moved to 35-21-8-7 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 32-32-4-3.

Up next: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals in the regular-season finale Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).

WEARETHEWOLVESwhen they topped the Rockford IceHogs 5-1 at home. That kept Texas in third place to set up a best-of-five showdown with the Wolves, who will begin their quest for a sixth league championship.

The Wolves finished 1-6-0-1 against the Stars during the regular season with Texas holding a 32-22 advantage in goals.

Felix Unger Sorum led the Wolves in scoring during the eight regular-season meetings with 12 points off two goals and 10 assists. Noel Gunler paced the Wolves with four goals.

Matthew Seminoff (four goals, six assists) and Harrison Scott (five goals) were the top producers for the Stars against the Wolves.

Central Division Semifinals Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, April 28, 7 p.m., HEB Center

Game 2: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., HEB Center

Game 3: Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m., Allstate Arena (if necessary)

Game 5: Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena (if necessary)

Tickets for the Wolves' Central Division Semifinals series against the Texas Stars are now on sale at www.chicagowolves.com.

During the Wolves' triumph over the Admirals on Saturday night in the penultimate game of the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season, Viktor Neuchev and Blake Biondi scored while Amir Miftakhov made 20 saves to record his second shutout of the season. Evan Vierling added an empty-net goal as well.

Chicago moved to 35-21-8-7 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 32-32-4-3.

Up next: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals in the regular-season finale Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).

Media interested in covering the Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

Media Contact:

Chris Kuc | 630-337-1381 | ckuc@chicagowolves.com

##WEARETHEWOLVES

Chicago Wolves | 2301 Ravine Way | Glenview, IL 60025 US

Unsubscribe | Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Notice







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.