Iowa Falls 6-1 to Manitoba in Final Game of 2025-26 Season
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 6-1 to the Manitoba Moose at Casey's Center in the final game of the 2025-26 season.
Oskar Olausson put Iowa ahead 1-0 on the power play 18:40 into the game when he hammered a one-timer past Domenic DiVincentiis (17 saves) with assists from Gerry Mayhew and Ben Jones.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 12-9 in the opening frame.
Jacob Julien snuck a shot through Chase Wutzke (31 saves) 3:27 into the second period to tie the game.
Colby Barlow gave the Moose a two-goal lead with a pair of tallies at 5:08 and 8:04.
Parker Ford backhanded a rebound over Wutzke at 16:15 to put Manitoba ahead 4-1 ahead of the second intermission.
The Moose outshot the Wild 25-15 through 40 minutes.
Phillip Di Giuseppe extended the margin to four goals with a shorthanded goal 14:14 into the third period.
Lucas Wahlin wrapped up the scoring for Manitoba with 2:38 to play.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 38-17. The Wild went 1-for-4 with the man advantage and killed off all four Moose power plays.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
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