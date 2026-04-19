P-Bruins Topped by Comets in Regular Season Finale

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Utica Comets 4-2 in the final game of the regular season on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Matej Blumel recorded a goal and an assist, while defenseman Frederic Brunet posted two assists. Georgii Merkulov found the back of the net as well.

How It Happened

Brunet dropped the puck for Blumel at the top of the left circle, before he walked it to the slot and fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:34 remaining in the first period. Ty Gallagher received a secondary assist.

Lenni Hameenaho slid a low shot from the right circle under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 60 seconds to play in the middle frame.

Just 21 seconds later, Colton White's slapshot from the point found the top right corner of the net to give the Comets a 2-1 lead.

Kyle Criscuolo scored from the right circle on the power play to extend the Utica lead to 3-1 with 7:52 left in the third period.

While playing 4-on-4, Merkulov walked the puck down the slot and slung a wrist shot inside the left post to cut the Comets' lead to 3-2 with 5:11 remaining in the third period. Blumel and Brunet were credited with assists.

Jonathan Gruden scored on the empty net with 39 seconds left to make it 4-2 Comets.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 of 30 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-7.

The P-Bruins conclude the regular season at 54-16-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins will receive a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs as the number one seed in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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