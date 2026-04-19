T-Birds Hold off Pack to Win Regular Season Finale

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds react following a goal

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds react following a goal(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (32-32-6-2) overcame another hard charge from the Hartford Wolf Pack (26-38-5-3) to emerge with a 4-3 win on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 6,793 inside the MassMutual Center.

After a disheartening third period on Friday, the T-Birds came out with a clear purpose to their game in the opening 20 minutes, outpacing Hartford on the shot board, 18-4. Despite that disparity, it took until the 14:14 mark and the club's 16th shot of the period to find the back of the net. Dillon Dube did just that, deflecting an Alek Kaskimaki shot past Callum Tung's glove to make it a 1-0 lead for Springfield.

Dube's work was not done, either, as the veteran forward cranked a one-timer through Tung at 19:07 off a pass into the high slot from Calle Rosen, giving him 20 goals in just 46 games this season and joining Chris Wagner and Kaskimaki as 20-goal scorers for this season's T-Birds squad.

Juraj Pekarcik helped buoy the lead further when he stole a puck from two defenders and quickly chipped a forehand shot past Tung at 5:45 of the second to make it a 3-0 lead for the home team.

However, for a second straight night, the Wolf Pack refused to go away quietly, as Brendan Brisson's second goal in two nights got Hartford on the board at 7:56 of the second. Then Aidan Thompson stole a puck off the right wing wall and quickly funneled a forehand shot through Will Cranley on the stick side to cut it to 3-2 at 12:48 of the period.

From there on, though, the T-Birds' rookie netminder was monstrous, as Cranley would make 37 saves by the time his night was done.

Just 33 seconds after Thompson's goal, Springfield got a much needed response when Hugh McGing put a shot off a defenseman's stick and past Tung's shoulder, giving the T-Birds a two-goal cushion heading into the third.

Controversy made an appearance 3:46 into the third when Brisson poked a puck, along with Cranley's pad, across the line on a power play to make it a 4-3 game. The T-Birds argued heavily, but the officials stayed with the goal call on the ice, and the margin was down to one heading down the stretch.

McGing appeared to have Springfield's fifth goal of the night moments later, but after video replay, he was deemed to have kicked the puck over the line, so the 4-3 score was upheld.

Despite a furious push of 36 shots over the final 40 minutes of play, the Wolf Pack wound up finishing one goal short.

By virtue of their win and Hershey's regulation loss to the Islanders, Springfield now awaits the final outcome of the Bears' Sunday contest with the Rochester Americans to determine who their first round opponent will be.

If Rochester defeats the Bears, Springfield will secure the 5-seed and face the Bridgeport Islanders, who locked in the 4-seed with their win over Hershey on Saturday.

If the Bears defeat the Americans, Springfield will be the 6-seed and face the Charlotte Checkers, the 3-seed who would host all three games of the best-of-three series.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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