San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2026 Calder Cup Playoff First Round schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Colorado Eagles. This marks the first time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The series will begin this Wednesday, Apr. 22 in Colorado at Blue FCU Arena (6:05 p.m.) and follow a best-of-three format.

For up-to-date information regarding playoff schedule, tickets and more, please visit sandiegogulls.com/schedule/playoffs-central.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. COLORADO EAGLES FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PDT)

1 Wednesday, Apr. 22 Blue FCU Arena 6:05 p.m.

2 Friday, Apr. 24 Blue FCU Arena 6:05 p.m.

3* Sunday, Apr. 26 Blue FCU Arena 2:05 p.m.

*If necessary







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.