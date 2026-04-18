San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2026 Calder Cup Playoff First Round schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Colorado Eagles. This marks the first time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The series will begin this Wednesday, Apr. 22 in Colorado at Blue FCU Arena (6:05 p.m.) and follow a best-of-three format.
For up-to-date information regarding playoff schedule, tickets and more, please visit sandiegogulls.com/schedule/playoffs-central.
SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. COLORADO EAGLES FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE:
Game Date Venue Time (PDT)
1 Wednesday, Apr. 22 Blue FCU Arena 6:05 p.m.
2 Friday, Apr. 24 Blue FCU Arena 6:05 p.m.
3* Sunday, Apr. 26 Blue FCU Arena 2:05 p.m.
*If necessary
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