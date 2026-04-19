Syracuse Crunch Shut out Belleville Senators, 4-0, in Regular Season Finale
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Syracuse Crunch forward Dylan Duke vs. the Belleville Senators
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Jon Gillies and the Syracuse Crunch shut out the Belleville Senators, 4-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena in the team's regular season finale.
The Syracuse Crunch complete the 2025-26 regular season with a 41-24-3-4 record and 89 points to finish second in the North Division. They will wait for the results of tomorrow's games to find out their North Division Semifinals series matchup.
Gillies turned aside all 21 shots he faced to earn the win in net for the Crunch. Kaidan Mbereko stopped 29-of-33 shots between the pipes for the Senators. The Syracuse power play converted on 3-of-8 opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.
The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal just three minutes into the game. Ethan Gauthier centered the puck from along the goal line for Spencer Kersten to redirect in.
Syracuse added another goal on the man-advantage in the second period to double their lead. Ethan Samson fired a long right-point shot that deflected off Cooper Flinton and into the net at the 15:28 mark.
Kersten potted his second power-play goal of the game early in the third period to build up a 3-0 Crunch lead. He sniped a shot from the right circle that snuck just under the crossbar. Less than four minutes later, Max Grondin tallied his first AHL goal. He was in the slot to tip in Simon Lundmark's shot from the right point. The Crunch held onto their lead through the remainder of the game to take the victory.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Dylan Duke recorded his 100th pro point with an assist tonight...Max Grondin scored his first AHL goal tonight...Spencer Kersten earned his first career two-goal game.
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