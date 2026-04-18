Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens, Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens and defenseman Dyllan Gill to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Roelens, 23, has played in 19 games with the Crunch this season, tallying three assists, and 39 games with the Solar Bears, earning 11 goals and nine assists. He played in 35 games with the Crunch last season tallying six goals and two assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center also appeared in 16 contests with the Solar Bears recording one goal and two assists.

Prior to his professional career, Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

Gill, 21, has played in two games with the Crunch this season. He has appeared in 64 games with Orlando, earning three goals and 15 assists. He skated in 24 games with the Crunch last season tallying two goals and two assists. He also played in 27 regular season games with the Moncton Wildcats, posting six goals, 18 assists and a plus-29 rating, and 19 playoff games as Moncton claimed the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as the QMJHL Champions. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 199-pound blueliner has played in 212 career QMJHL games with the Wildcats and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies earning 113 points (21g, 92a).

Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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