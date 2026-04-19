Stars Finish Regular Season with Win over IceHogs
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-1 in the final game of the regular season on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars will begin their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals, starting Tuesday, Apr. 28 in Cedar Park. The full series schedule was announced following the game.
Texas was awarded a four-minute power play due to a Rockford high-sticking penalty just three minutes into the game. On the man-advantage, Antonio Stranges fired a wrist shot from the left circle to open the scoring.
Rockford responded just past the midway point of the first frame as Samuel Savoie picked up a loose puck off a face-off and snapped home the equalizer.
With 4:36 remaining in the second period, Harrison Scott raced down the left wing and sniped his 18th goal of the season over the left shoulder of Stanislav Berezhnoy to put the Stars in front.
Texas extended their lead eight minutes into the third period as Luke Krys led Jack Becker to an odd-man rush down the right wing. Berezhnoy stopped Becker's shot, but Dylan Hryckowian swiped home the insurance marker.
Krys added a fourth Texas goal with seven minutes remaining. The defenseman found the back of the net as he let go of a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles. Tristan Bertucci tacked on a fifth marker as he converted on a breakaway with three minutes remaining.
Remi Poirier made 19 saves in the win, while Berezhnoy allowed five goals on 36 shots in the loss.
Tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday at www.texasstars.com/tickets. For more information, call 512-GO-STARS (467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
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