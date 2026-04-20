Playoff Tickets Are on Sale Now

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







The Texas Stars kick off the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs in Cedar Park as they face the Chicago Wolves in the Division Semifinals. The first two games of the series will be at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Tuesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 30 at 7pm.

DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

G1: Tue, April 28 at 7pm | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

G2: Thu, April 30 at 7pm | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

G3: Sat, May 2 at 7pm | Allstate Arena

G4: Sun, May 3 at 3pm | Allstate Arena*

G5: Tue, May 5 at 7pm | Allstate Arena*

*If necessary







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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