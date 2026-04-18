Stars Shine Bright against IceHogs in Penultimate Game

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, steamrolled past the Rockford IceHogs 6-1 Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Ellis Rickwood scored two goals in his professional debut to earn first star honors.

Rickwood put the Stars on the board first, scoring his first pro goal. The rookie center tapped in a pass from Curtis McKenzie 7:27 into the first period to put the Stars up 1-0. Trey Taylor doubled the Stars' lead with 1:29 remaining on a backhander from the right face-off circle.

Three minutes into the second period Cross Hanas fed the puck to Michael Karow at the top of the left face-off circle, and Karow blasted it into the top right corner of the net to put the Stars up three. The Stars scored again 10:55 later with a candidate for goal of the year. After losing his stick, Hanas continued on a breakaway and kicked a pass back to Rickwood, who finished the play for his second goal of the night. Cameron Hughes joined the party 2:28 later, lifting the puck over Drew Commesso to make it 5-0 in his first game back from Dallas.

A little over a minute into the final fame Brett Seney chipped the puck past Remi Poirier to spoil Poirier's shutout bid. Matthew Seminoff tacked on a goal of his own at 13:23 to put a stamp on the win.

The Stars will clinch the third seed tomorrow night if they earn a point or the Manitoba Moose lose their tilt against the Iowa Wild.

Poirier stopped 22 of 23 shots for the win. Commesso gave up five goals on 25 shots in 40 minutes of play for the loss. Olivier Rodrigue gave up one goal on 11 shots in relief in the third period.

The Stars will be back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tomorrow evening for their last regular season game and Fan Appreciation Night. They will face-off against the Rockford IceHogs with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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