San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Today
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's Calder Cup Playoffs tickets for San Diego's 2026 home games are on sale now to the public.
Individual game tickets for San Diego's first home game of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego start as low as $27 per seat (limit 10 tickets per person).
By placing a deposit on a 2026-27 Gulls Elite Membership, fans will receive the opportunity to purchase a 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs ticket strip for a discounted rate, guaranteeing the same seat for every Gulls home game throughout the postseason.
Tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please note that opponent, dates and times will be confirmed and announced when details become available. The Gulls' Calder Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date. The 2025-26 regular season ends on Sunday, April 19.
For more information, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs.
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