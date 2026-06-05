Babcock Takes Top Job in Brantford

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







San Diego Gulls assistant coach Michael Babcock has departed the organization to join the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as their next head coach.

"We wish Michael the best as he takes over in Brantford," San Diego Gulls general manager Rick Paterson said. "Michael helped the Gulls break a four-year playoff drought and we thank him for contributing to the Gulls' success in 2025-26."







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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