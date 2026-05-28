Plans for a Three-Sheet Public Skating Facility in Escondido at Kit Carson Park Announced

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - The City of Escondido and The Rinks Foundation together announced today their intent to bring a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to the Escondido City Council to explore the feasibility of developing a community ice facility to be built by The Rinks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that operates eight hockey and skating facilities in Southern California, including The Rinks - Poway ICE in Poway, Calif. and Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

The complex would be fully funded and constructed entirely by The Rinks Foundation, founded by philanthropists and owners of the San Diego Gulls and Anaheim Ducks, Henry and Susan Samueli. All proceeds generated from the complex would go to further the growth of ice sports and activities locally.

The facility is proposed to be built on City land at Kit Carson Park. Design for the complex include three sheets of ice, one of which will feature seating for 2,000 - 3,000 spectators, a restaurant, training and competition facilities. The facility would be home to a bevy of activities, including youth, high school and adult hockey programs and tournaments, competitive and recreational figure skating, sled hockey, public recreational skating, curling, broomball and additional community events. In addition, the complex would be used as a practice facility for the San Diego Gulls AHL team and a home for the San Diego Jr. Gulls, Jr. Gulls Girls and high school hockey as part of the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League.

"We're incredibly honored to have been approached by The Rinks Foundation to explore this partnership. When Ice Plex Escondido closed, we lost an incredible community asset as it was the largest ice skating facility in the County," said Sean McGlynn, Escondido's City Manager. "We look forward to exploring the opportunity to not only bring ice sports back to Escondido but to expand access to ice sheets for the entire southern California region."

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is planned to be presented to the Escondido City Council at their June 3 Council meeting.

"On behalf of the Rinks Foundation and the San Diego Gulls, we are excited by the possibilities to provide a state-of-the-art ice skating and hockey facility in Escondido to meet the growing demands of ice participation in the region," said Aaron Teats, President of the Rinks Foundation. "This facility would assist in the growing needs for youth, high school, adult hockey and skating in San Diego, and north county in particular, and provide a community asset for a million visitors annually."

If the City Council approves the MOU, the City and The Rinks Foundation would jointly host two community meetings to gather public input on the proposal. An online engagement opportunity will be available as well. At the same time, the City would conduct due diligence and seek additional feedback on park facilities Citywide to help address broader park needs.

The proposal prioritizes community benefit by dedicating the Rinks facility primarily to public use, expanding access to ice sports and recreation while supporting local economic activity through year-round programming. Planned uses include youth and adult hockey, figure skating, open public skating, learn-to-skate instruction, and inclusive programs for athletes with disabilities. Demand for hockey and skating in the area continues to grow, while only six sheets of ice are currently available in all of San Diego County, the second-most populated county in the state of California.

The results of the community engagement and due diligence process would be presented to the City Council at a future public hearing for consideration and direction on next steps.

For more information, please visit https://www.therinks.com/community/escondido-ice-project/.







American Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

Plans for a Three-Sheet Public Skating Facility in Escondido at Kit Carson Park Announced - San Diego Gulls

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