Blues Re-Sign G Georgii Romanov to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed goaltender Georgii Romanov to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Romanov, 26, is entering his second season in the Blues organization. In 28 regular season games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, Romanov posted a 9-12-3 record with a 3.29 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Romanov rose to the occasion in the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the T-Birds knock off both the Charlotte Checkers and the Providence Bruins en route to the Atlantic Division Finals. In 11 playoff starts, Romanov had a 7-4 record, a 1.84 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage, and two shutouts.

The Yekaterinburg, Russia native also has 10 games of NHL experience with San Jose during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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