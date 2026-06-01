Blues Re-Sign G Will Cranley; T-Birds Re-Sign F Kale Kessy

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed goaltender Will Cranley to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Cranley, 24, appeared in 10 games for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, posting a 6-4-0 record along with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

The Peterborough, Ontario, native also played in 18 games for the team's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades, logging a 14-3-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Overall, Cranley has dressed in a combined 87 games in his AHL and ECHL career, totaling a 40-33-8 record across both leagues.

He was drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, No. 163 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In addition, the Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Kale Kessy to a two-year AHL contract extension.

Kessy, 33, is entering his 14th professional season and third year in the T-Birds organization. In 400 career AHL games, he has registered 43 points (21g, 22a) and 1028 penalty minutes. Off the ice, the Shaunavon, Sask. native is a three-time team winner and league finalist for the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as AHL Man of the Year for outstanding contributions to his community.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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