T-Birds Magical Run Finally Halted in Wilkes-Barre

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds center Chris Wagner vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds center Chris Wagner vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Springfield Thunderbirds)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds saw their remarkable Calder Cup Playoff journey come to a bitter ending in an 8-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in a deciding Game 5 of the best-of-five series.

After getting shut out by Georgii Romanov and the T-Birds in Game 4 in Springfield two nights earlier, the Penguins came out with renewed purpose, and Tristan Broz's second goal of the series just 3:56 into Game 5 put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in front, 1-0.

Harrison Brunicke would follow with a goal of his own on a 2-on-1 at 7:43 to make it 2-0. Broz added his third point of the period with a power play goal at 16:17, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard completed the Penguins' prolific first period with a rebound finish with just 20 seconds left in the frame to make it 4-0 at intermission.

The T-Birds swapped goalies heading into the second as Vadim Zherenko took over, but the Penguins still managed to find offense when Atley Calvert swatted a loose puck through Zherenko at 17:21.

As the third period began, the Penguins power play found a second connection when Ville Koivunen finished off a passing play at 2:52 to extend the lead to six.

Akil Thomas finally got one back for Springfield at 4:30, but it would prove to only delay the Penguins' continued attack, as Harvey-Pinard and Koivunen each would add another tally to their night's work to finish off the victory and the series.

The T-Birds' storybook season may have come to an end, but the excitement is only building as Springfield prepares to celebrate 100 years of hockey in the city. Fans can lock in their spot for the Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season by becoming a season ticket member today. To learn more or reserve your seats, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2026

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