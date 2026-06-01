Penguins Recall Defenseman David Breazeale

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman David Breazeale from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Breazeale was with Wheeling for the entirety of their long playoff run in this year's Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Nailers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, May 30. During the postseason, the 26-year-old recorded two assists in 17 games.

During the regular season, Breazeale appeared in nine contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 28 at Lehigh Valley, then gathered his first AHL assist in the next game, Dec. 30 vs. Charlotte. In 11 career games for the Penguins, the Grandville, Michigan native has four points (1G-3A) and 10 penalty minutes.

While wearing an alternate captain's "A" for Wheeling, the first-year pro also posted 19 points (4G-15A) in 57 regular-season games as a Nailer.

Breazeale signed a two-year contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last spring after he completed his senior season at the University of Maine. As team captain, he helped the Black Bears secure their first Hockey East Championship in 21 years. Breazeale amassed 51 points (8G-43A) in 144 collegiate games with Maine.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs is tonight, Monday, June 1, against the Toronto Marlies. Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final is set for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

If necessary, both Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final will return to Northeast Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 9. Individual tickets as well as full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2026 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit wbspenguins.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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