Joey Tavernese Named Director of Player Personnel

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







UTICA, NY - Utica City FC announced today that former player Joey Tavernese has been named the club's Director of Player Personnel, continuing the organization's commitment to bringing back the individuals who helped establish the culture and identity of the organization.

A founding member of the Syracuse Silver Knights and one of the most recognizable players in club history, Tavernese returns to the organization after a distinguished professional playing career that spanned more than a decade. In his new role, he will work closely with the coaching staff and front office to identify talent, evaluate player personnel, and help build a roster capable of competing for championships.

"Joey understands exactly what this organization is supposed to be," said Tommy Tanner, General Manager of Utica City FC. "He was here from the beginning and helped establish the culture that made this club successful both on and off the field. He's respected throughout the indoor game, has tremendous relationships across the soccer community, and knows what it takes to build a winning team. We're excited to have him back in an important leadership role."

Tavernese was one of the original players who helped launch professional indoor soccer in the Mohawk Valley. Known for his skill, creativity, and passion for the game, he quickly became a fan favorite while helping establish the foundation that would eventually become Utica City FC.

As Director of Player Personnel, Tavernese will play a key role in player recruitment, scouting, roster evaluation, and organizational planning as the club enters a new era under Head Coach Nate Bourdeau and Assistant Coach Darren Toby.

"For as long as I've played indoor in Upstate New York, I've always wanted to bring a championship to the area," Tavernese said. "Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, my fondest memories have always been in Utica, especially that inaugural season. Our goal is to assemble a team that represents the organization, city, and culture with respect, discipline, effort, and pride. Most importantly, a team the city will be proud to call their own."

Utica City FC will be announcing free agent signings in the coming weeks.







American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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