Griffins' 2026-27 Home Opener Set for October 9

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins face the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins face the Chicago Wolves(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the home portion of their 2026-27 American Hockey League schedule with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 9 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

The 2026-27 campaign will mark the Griffins' 26th year of AHL membership and 31st season overall.

In addition to their home opener, the Griffins will host their 29th annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 31, along with a Friday game on Nov. 27, and Saturday games on Jan. 16, Feb. 6, and March 20. The Jan. 16 game will serve as a lead-in to the 2027 Great Skate Winterfest, one of the team's annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Opponents for these games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 91st season is released.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Fans can order their season tickets and group outings by calling (616) 774-4585, or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Make sure to sign up for the Griffins Nation newsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Griffins 2026-27 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Friday, Oct. 9 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 - 7 p.m.

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American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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