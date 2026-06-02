Flyers Sign Ilya Pautov

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Ilya Pautov to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

He becomes the fifth player from Philadelphia's 2024 draft class to ink an entry-level deal joining Jack Berglund, Spencer Gill, Jett Luchanko, and Noah Powell.

Pautov, 20, was selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Novosibirsk, Russia native has split time during the 2025-26 season between CSKA Red Army Jr. Moscow of the MHL and Zvezda Moscow of the VHL (Russia's second-highest professional league).

The 5-foot-11, 167-pound forward recorded 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists in 30 games with CSKA Red Army Jr. Moscow and ranked third on the team in points per game among players who appeared in at least 20 contests (0.77). He added 14-6-10 through nine playoff games, marking the second-highest postseason total on the team. Additionally, in 25 games with Moscow Zvezda he tallied 1-4-5 this season.

The 2025-26 season marked Pautov's third full year with CSKA Red Army Jr. Moscow in the MHL. He has totaled 44-72-116 in 136 regular-season games, along with 2-2-4 in eight playoff games. Pautov has averaged at least 0.77 points per game in each of his three seasons, highlighted by the 2023-24 campaign when he recorded 15-30-45 in 46 games (0.98 points per game), leading the team in assists and ranking second in points. He finished second on the club in scoring in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Prior to joining CSKA Red Army Jr. Moscow, Pautov developed in the CSKA Moscow system, playing at the under-16, under-17, and under-18 levels.

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American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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