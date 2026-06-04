2026 NHL Flyers vs. Rangers Rookies Series Announced

Published on June 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The NHL returns to downtown Allentown this September!

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will meet once again at PPL Center for a pair of contests as a part of the 2026 Rookie Series on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05pm and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05pm.

The annual showcase, featuring the top prospects from both organizations, returns to the home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the fifth consecutive season, providing fans with an exciting early look at hockey's next generation of stars in a competitive, game-action setting.

Fans can also catch a glimpse at some of the most recent selections from the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft as they take the ice for the first time at the professional level.

Previous Rookie Series rosters have featured notable current Flyers talent such as Matvei Michkov, Tyson Foerster, Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, as well as first-round picks Jett Luchanko and Jack Nesbitt. Rangers standouts have included Will Cuylle, Adam Edström, Matt Rempe, Jaroslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora, Matthew Robertson, Noah Laba, and Gabe Perreault.

Potential first-time participants this year could include Flyers' 2025 first-round selection Porter Martone, who has quickly emerged as one of the organization's most exciting young forwards.

Last season, both clubs split the two-game series, as Philadelphia rallied for a thrilling 4-3 overtime comeback victory on Friday before New York responded with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Philadelphia holds a 5-4-1 all-time record in the annual series, with the Flyers prevailing in the first-ever Rookie Series games at PPL Center in 2022 with 2-1 (OT) and 5-1 decisions. Tyson Foerster scored in overtime in the opening tilt and then Sam Ersson slammed the door with 36 saves to complete the sweep.

Be part of the excitement as hockey's top prospects hit the ice in downtown Allentown when the Orange and Black square off against the Broadway Blueshirts at PPL Center this September.

Tickets for the 2026 Rookie Series will go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 1 at PPLCenter.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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