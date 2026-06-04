Blues Re-Sign Zach Dean, Dylan Peterson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extensions

Published on June 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed forwards Zach Dean and Dylan Peterson to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Dean, 23, appeared in 36 games for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, posting 14 points (four goals, 10 assists). Dean added three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 Calder Cup Playoff games, including the overtime game-winning goal in Game 3 of the Thunderbirds' division semifinal series against Providence.

The Grande Prairie, AB native has skated in nine career NHL games for the Blues. Dean was originally a first round draft pick (30th overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Peterson, 24, skated in 57 games for the Thunderbirds during the 2025-26 regular season, posting 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and 85 penalty minutes. He added two points and 19 penalty minutes in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games.

A Roseville, CA native, Peterson has appeared in 112 career AHL contests, posting 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and 167 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, Peterson skated in four NCAA seasons with Boston University.

Peterson was selected by St. Louis in the third round (86th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







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