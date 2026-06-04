Griffins Helped Raise over $875,000 for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Published on June 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' community programs and charitable efforts during the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season and playoffs generated $875,816 for various schools, organizations and nonprofits throughout West Michigan.

The Griffins Youth Foundation was the top beneficiary of the team's endeavors, receiving $356,696 through the 31st annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic at American Dunes Golf Club ($102,500), the in-game 50/50 raffle ($101,153), the Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game ($83,765), the 21st annual Great Skate Winterfest ($58,007), the Griffins' Charitable Goals program ($5,600), the 17th annual Tip-A-Griffin at Peppino's ($3,629), and the 18th annual Griffins and Sled Wings Sled Hockey Game ($2,042).

Several of the Griffins' other traditional programs generated significant funds for their appointed charities, including:

- Jersey Auctions - $87,532 through six post-game auctions of various game-worn jerseys;

- Throw for Dough - $68,140 for sponsoring organizations through both puck and ticket sales;

- Community Ticket Donations/Group Fundraisers and Donations - $349,367;

- Charitable Goals - $18,180 was raised as the result of 10 local companies teaming with Griffins players to raise money for various charities. A donation was made each time the player scored a goal, made a save, the team killed off a home penalty, or the team scored a home power-play goal.

The Griffins raised $33,801 through the Great Skate Winterfest's online donation pages, where fans could support the Griffins Youth Foundation on behalf of a certain Griffins player/staff member or youth foundation player. Brad "Dogg" Thompson led all Griffins with $2,900 in donations while Bob Kaser ($2,155) and Ian Mitchell ($650) rounded out the top three.

This year's Charitable Goals program was paced by John Leonard, who with the help of Acrisure raised $3,300 for the Griffins Youth Foundation. Eduards Tralmaks and BHS Insurance garnered $2,600 for Feeding America West Michigan, and Sheldon Dries and Fox Motors donated $2,300 to the Griffins Youth Foundation. Griffins goaltenders and Kilwins racked up $1,830 for Kids' Food Basket. As a team, Grand Rapids' home penalty kill and Tito's donated $2,200 to the Humane Society of West Michigan, and the home power play along with Chick-fil-A sent $1,700 to Mel Trotter Ministries. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Centennial Securities sent $1,000 to the Kids' Food Basket, and Amadeus Lombardi raised $1,600 for Fostering Futures Scholarship Fund with the help of Consumers Credit Union. Finally, Dominik Shine and Meijer garnered $1,050 for the Jamie Daniels Foundation, and Austin Watson and Planet Fitness donated $600 to the Boys and Girls Club.

The team also assisted numerous schools, charities, and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital during the course of the season through donations of memorabilia and personal appearances by Griffins players. Nearly 8,000 tickets were redeemed by young fans and their parents through the Griffins' Reading Goals, Summer Reading, and Put A Lid On It! programs. In addition, 171 bike helmets were given to children across the two Put A Lid On It! events last summer, and the Griffins provided a $1,500 grant to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Injury Prevention Program.

During the 25th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Nov. 28, the Griffins collected 4,500 teddy bears for the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, supporting kids in West Michigan.

Griffins players, coaches, trainers and front office staff adopted 11 children at Christmas and provided gifts through Catholic Charities of West Michigan. Shine and Alex Kannok Leipert also hosted one patient from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital each month, treating them and their families to an MVP Experience including VIP parking, tickets, concessions, a bench visit, an option to ride the Zamboni or read the starting lineup to the players, plus a post-game locker room visit.







American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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