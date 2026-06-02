T-Birds Raise $28.000 for Rays of Hope

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and the T-Birds Foundation are proud to announce a donation of $28,000 to the Rays of Hope as a result of proceeds from the live jersey auction and fundraising elements from the T-Birds' 9th Annual Pink in the Rink game on March 7.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa, Vice President of Sales & Strategy Todd McDonald, and Managing Partner Paul Picknelly presented a check to Rays of Hope earlier this month at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds' ninth annual Pink in the Rink game once again served as a powerful centerpiece in the organization's ongoing fight against breast cancer, raising another impactful total through auctions of the team's pink-themed, game-worn jerseys. The team also extended its "Pink" sellout streak, welcoming a capacity crowd of 6,793 fans for the ninth consecutive Pink in the Rink event.

"Pink in the Rink continues to be one of the most meaningful and cherished traditions in our community and one of the most anticipated days of the year," said Costa. "Our partnership with Baystate Health and the Rays of Hope continues to bring people together in an incredible show of hope, strength, and support. As we now look ahead to our 10th annual Pink in the Rink game next March, there's a real sense of excitement and pride surrounding what this event has grown into. The atmosphere in the Thunderdome is always unforgettable, the personal stories shared throughout the night are incredibly powerful, and the bravery of survivors continues to inspire all of us. We're already looking forward to making the 10th edition our most impactful yet as we continue supporting the fight for a cure."

Established during the Thunderbirds' inaugural 2016-17 season, "Pink in the Rink" marks the launch of the Rays of Hope fundraising campaign each March, shining a spotlight on breast cancer awareness outside of the traditional October awareness month. Each year, those fundraising efforts culminate with the annual Rays of Hope Walk & Run in downtown Springfield each October. Since the tradition began, the Thunderbirds have helped raise more than $200,000 for the Rays of Hope, with every dollar staying local in Western Massachusetts to support patients, families, and the ongoing pursuit of a cure.

"We are so fortunate to have the Thunderbirds as dedicated partners," said Kathy Tobin, Interim Vice President of Philanthropy for Baystate Health. "Each year Pink in the Rink draws attention to breast cancer and kicks off the Rays of Hope fundraising season which is critical to our success. Rays of Hope means so much to our survivors and it's emotional to see the tremendous community support, led by the Springfield Thunderbirds and their fans.

Since its founding in 1994, Rays of Hope has raised more than $18.2 million to support women and men across Western Massachusetts impacted by breast cancer. Funds raised through the organization also help advance critical research efforts at the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, while providing local support, services, and resources for patients and families throughout the region.

The T-Birds Foundation was established in 2018 with a mission of serving the Springfield community and the Pioneer Valley beyond every win and loss through a focus on providing and supporting initiatives in the areas of health and wellness, youth enrichment, and civil service. During the 2025-26 season, the T-Birds Foundation raised approximately $150,000 for charitable causes in Western Massachusetts.

The 2026 Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer will be held on Sunday, October 18. For more information, visit Baystatehealth.org/Raysofhope or call 413-794-8001.







American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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