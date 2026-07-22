T-Birds Sign D Ryan Wheeler to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Wheeler to a one-year AHL contract.

Wheeler, 28, just completed his third full season with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, where he served as the team's captain during the 2025-26 season. In 72 games last year, he posted 18 points (2g, 16a), 74 penalty minutes, and a +8 rating.

A native of Lancaster, N.Y., Wheeler has skated in 273 career ECHL games, putting up 78 points (22g, 56a) and 284 penalty minutes. He has also skated in one AHL game with the Utica Comets during the 2024-25 season, scoring a goal in his debut.

Prior to turning pro, Wheeler skated in four NCAA seasons for the University of Connecticut from 2018 to 2022.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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